Real Madrid-Real Sociedad and Athletic-Barça, stellar duels in the quarterfinals of the Cup

Real Madrid-Real Sociedad Y Athletic Club Bilbao-FC Barcelona, are the most striking duels of the quarterfinals, a single match, of the Copa del Rey, whose draw was held this Friday in the Sports City of Las Rozas (Madrid).

The doubles of quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, which will be played on 4, 5 and 6 next February, are the following:

Cup Quarter Crosses

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid will face demanding commitments against Basque rivals who are performing at a good level this season, although in the case of the Barca team the qualifier rises in difficulty by playing in San Mamés, especially considering their problems to perform at home season.

The Bilbao stadium will host an attractive showdown between the two most successful teams in the history of the tournament with a total of 53 titles between the two. For many years Athletic was the 'King of Cups', but in recent times the balance has clearly opted for the Catalan side (30-23).

This change has helped the finals of 2009 (4-1), 2012 (3-0) and 2015 (3-1), where Barça was crowned beating precisely the 'Lions', which have many pending accounts and hope to achieve revenge supported by his swollen. At the moment, they already charged a small advance on the first day of this League, settled with victory thanks to a spectacular Chilean by Aritz Aduriz (1-0).

THE BERNABÉU EXAMINES ODEGAARD

For its part, Real Madrid will have the help of Santiago Bernabéu to measure with the Royal Society in a confrontation capitalized by Martin Odegaard, who is shining with the shirt 'txuri-urdin'.

Joined five seasons ago by Real Madrid, the Norwegian midfielder is demonstrating all the qualities that led the soft club to bet on him when he was just 16 years old and the white fans will be able to closely examine one of their most promising values, since it is ceded in the Real Sociedad. In the previous league played two months ago, local victory (3-1) with the goals of Benzema, Valverde and Modric that neutralized the initial goal of Willian José.

For its part, Valencia is obliged to raise its level before its first cupbearer rival of the highest category after his meager victories before two Second B as Logroñés and Cultural Leonesa, which endured until the penalty shootout.

The current champion will visit the New Los Cármenes, where a Granada awaits him who, in view of his good situation in the League, takes the tournament as a great opportunity to leave a season for the memory of his return to First. In November, the victory went to Valencia in Mestalla (2-0) with goals from Ferran Torres and Daniel Wass.

By last, the only survivor of the Second Division, the Mirandés, will receive Villarreal in Anduva, his last obstacle to repeat his historic semifinal of the 2011-12 season. After appealing to Celta and Seville, the Burgos club pursues its third piece of 'big game', although the 'Submarine' is showing very solid in this Cup and has already taken four qualifying at home with enough solvency.

1:24 p.m. The matches will be played next week, on February 4, 5 and 6. The schedules are not yet known, which will be known in the next few hours.

13: 20h. The draw ends.

1:15 p.m. MIRANDÉS – VILLARREAL. The match will be played in Anduva.

1:14 p.m. GRANADA – VALENCIA. The match will be played in Los Cármenes.

1:10 p.m. ATHLETIC CLUB – FC BARCELONA. The match will be played in San Mamés.

13: 08h. REAL MADRID – REAL SOCIEDAD. The match will be played at the Bernabéu.

13: 07h. They start to draw balls from the draw.

13: 05h. Show a video remembering the passage of each team throughout the competition.

1:00 p.m. The draw for the quarterfinals from the Luis Aragonés Hall begins.

12: 50h. This is about to begin.

12:30 p.m. The semifinals will be double match. Will begin the week of February 11 to 13. The return will be in the week of March 3 to 5. And the final will be played on April 18, 2020.

12: 15h. The draw will start in less than an hour (1:00 pm). They will be a single match and will be played next week from February 4 to 6 of 2020.

12: 00h. The Mirandés is the single team He is assured of playing the only game in his stadium. The rest of the qualifiers will depend on the first team that comes out of the drums.

11:30 a.m. We remind you that at 13:00 hours at the headquarters of the Federation will take place the draw of the four matches of this new Cup, more exciting but with only one surprise in the round of eighths. The Mirandés eliminated (3-1) Sevilla in the last tie of Thursday in search of a new dream cup to move forward with Madrid, Barça, Valencia, Real Sociedad, Athletic Club, Villarreal and Granada.

11: 00h. The option of a Classic between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona The next week in the Copa del Rey focuses the attention of the quarter-final draw this Friday at the City of Soccer of Las Rozas, a cast of luck without restrictions and with Mirandés as a survivor among seven teams of LaLiga Santander.

10:20 a.m. This raffle of the Copa del Rey It gives us a chance to Classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid. We will see how capricious the balls are this time.

10:00 h. The other teams that managed to qualify this week for the quarterfinals are the Athletic Club, the Valencia, the Villarreal, the Pomegranate, the Real Madrid and the Real society.

9:50 a.m. The FC Barcelona and the Mirandés They are the last two teams that have won their qualification for these quarterfinals after eliminating Leganés and Sevilla in the second round, respectively. The team of Miranda de Ebro gave the great bell of this round by eliminating Sevilla with a resounding 3-1.

9:45 a.m. The headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation it hosts the draw for the quarterfinals in which the eight surviving teams participate in the KO tournament.

9:30 a.m. Good Morning. We are ready to tell you live the draw of the Copa del Rey that is celebrated in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas (Madrid).