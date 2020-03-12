Real Madrid quarantines all its footballers and basketball players for coronavirus

Real Madrid soccer and basketball players are in quarantine after confirming a positive for a coronavirus from one of their players, so, in the case of soccer, they will not be able to play their LaLiga games against Eibar or the Champions League against Manchester City, while in basketball his next performances in the Endesa League and Euroleague had already been suspended.

A player from the basketball section has tested positive for the medical check-up carried out on Thursday morning by the Madrid players. Immediately, the players have left the sports city of Valdebebas, where the soccer team was going to complete its training in case the LaLiga Santander match on Friday against Eibar was maintained, according to sources from the club, although LaLiga has already announced that suspends, at least, the next two days.

Real Madrid issued a statement announcing the closure of its sports city and the quarantine that all club workers will adopt.

"Real Madrid reports that a player from our first basketball team has tested positive after testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the first team of football, given that the two teams share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid, "he said in his statement.

"Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities of our sports city and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who provide their services in the City of Madrid remain in quarantine. The matches that were scheduled for today and tomorrow, corresponding to the Euroleague basketball and LaLiga soccer, will not be disputed, "concludes the text.