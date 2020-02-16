Sports

Real Madrid passes over Unicaja and conquers the Copa del Rey

February 16, 2020
Edie Perez
Real Madrid did not give option to Unicaja de Málaga (68-95) frustrating the entire dream of the Costa del Sol fans and raising the host's streak to 18 years without winning the Copa del Rey title. It is the 28th cup title of the Real Madrid players, the sixth under the direction of Pablo Laso.

From the first quarter the Madrid team put the 'rammer mode' in operation and safe a good stretch in the second quarter in which Luis Casimiro achieved a 12-0 run, there was no final.

Campazzo led the overwhelming start of Real Madrid which kept Carroll high and then also Rudy Fernández. Meanwhile, Unicaja, until he entered the first triple, the ninth attempt, failed to get into the game. However, they still went down 15 to rest (28-43).

In the second act, Real Madrid finished killing the final with a Eddy Tavares who put up a wall in front of the Madrid ring to prevent any insurrection of Unicaja. Only Darío Brizuela lived up to the opponent in a final too unbalanced.

The final was so determined that even Laso allowed himself the luxury of giving rest to his main figures before the match reached the end. Madrid clearly prevailed and took the 28th cup title of its history, which means that it exceeds Barcelona in the historic three (25).

