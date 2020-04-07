Real Madrid negotiates two salary reduction options with its players

Real Madrid is negotiating salary reductions with its players after the League urged professional clubs to make temporary employment regulation records.

As reported by Javier Herráez in 'SER Deportivos', two options have been put on the table. The first is a 12% pay cut in the event that competitions are resumed after the coronavirus crisis. The other is one 20% drop if canceled early.

The basketball team has already given the go-ahead and the board is waiting for a response from the football team. This Tuesday Toni Kroos He has spoken about this issue in a podcast in which he has pointed out that it is like a "donation in vain". "I am in favor of the full salary being paid and everyone doing sensible things with it. Everyone is asked to help where necessary, and there are many places where it is necessary, "he said in statements collected by AS.