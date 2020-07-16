Real Madrid may be champion of the Spanish league if it beats Villarreal: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Real Madrid wants to sentence what would be their thirty-fourth league, the second of Zinedine Zidane, extending his winning streak of nine consecutive wins against Villarreal who intends to postpone the good streak that the white team presents.

This title is one of the most desired by the French coach, that over the three consecutive ‘Champions’ always chooses the league as the most difficult.

The management of Zizou He turned the situation around Barcelona, ​​leader before the stop due to coronavirus, and the firmness shown in the results leaves it to the Real Madrid sentencing the title on the penultimate league matchday.

Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium is the first option and, if they do not get all three points, Butarque and a Leganés who is risking his life would be second.

The duel comes with the club's request to fans that celebrate winning the League at home, on the balconies, as at the time of confinement by the coronavirus. The country's situation does not invite massive celebrations and the team will not go, as is tradition, to the source of La Cibeles to dedicate the title in case of winning it.

While, Zidane tries to keep his players focused on what he describes as "the hardest game", the one that was marked in red on the calendar when soccer returned. The game of his team improved with the running of the games although he showed ups and downs in the midst of them. Now, you must maintain more level before a Villarreal that is the second team that got more points since the return.

Defensive firmness, key for Real Madrid to caress the League with only 22 goals received in 26 days played, has Thibaut Courtois one match from reaching a record in history of the club with the goalkeeper with the most doors to zero in a League.

Zidane will retouch the offensive part with the possible inclusion of Eden Hazard, whom he sees improved from his ankle discomfort. Between Rodrygo and Isco they fight for the third place of the trident with more options for the Brazilian. Karim Benzema will be the arrowhead.

Villarreal, meanwhile, faces the game with the intention of awaiting the party for the white team in their first attempt to sing the Alirón league, but mainly for certify their place in the next Europa League with a draw or a win.

The dilemma for the team and for the coach, Javier Calleja, is whether they must make an extreme effort in this complicated match or bet on reserving one of the fixed at eleven for Sunday's game against Eibar.

In the chapter of absences, that of striker Paco Alcácer stands out, who is left out of the call by not improving his muscle discomfort, a loss that continues to add those of Ramiro Funes Mori and Carlos Bacca, long-term injured.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Hazard and Benzema.

Villarreal CF: Asenjo, Mario, Albiol, Pau, Quintillà; Trigueros, Iborra or Anguissa; Ontiveros, Moi Gómez, Chukwueze; and Gerard Moreno.

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI / 14:00 PER-COL-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Alfredo di Stéfano.

POSITIONS: