Real Madrid makes official the transfer of Odriozola to Bayern until the end of the season

The Real Madrid has announced in a brief statement the assignment of Álvaro Odriozola to Bayern Munich until June 30, 2020.

The Basque defender has hardly counted in the white club since his signing a year and a half ago. Their participation has been very low, playing just 27 official matches and being only headline in counted occasions.

Odriozola lands like this in the Bayern Munich, who is not living his best season and that is to rebufo of the RB Leipzig, leader of the Bundesliga at the moment, with 40 points, four more than the muniqués set.

Among the plans of the Basque defender will be sure to dispute many minutes in a historic like Bayern and get into the plans of Luis Enrique Looking ahead to Euro 2020 that will play the Spanish National Team next June.