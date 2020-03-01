Real Madrid – FC Barcelona, ​​live

Share it:

The analysis of Sports Carousel

Hours and where to see

The Santander League match can be seen on TV through the payment platform Movistar + The Game. It will also be broadcast on Sports Carousel from 3:00 p.m. with Dani Garrido and the entire sport band of the SER chain.

Probable lineups

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Kross, Casemiro, Valverde; Bale and Benzema.

FC BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann and Vidal.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are measured this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu (9:00 p.m.) in a moment of doubt for both of them, but in time to make a good season that in LaLiga Santander can go through the blow in the Classic of the day 26, which is the leader of the Barça team with two points of income over whites.

Barça takes the table thanks to the last stumbling blocks of Madrid, which have given life to the Catalans precisely when the sports and institutional crises seemed to accumulate in Barcelona. The Zinedine Zidane reached 21 games without losing, but at the beginning of February the streak was cut and the last five have only won one, complicating the League and Champions.

The tie against Celta and the defeat against Levante unleashed the leadership of the whites, while on Wednesday, also in the final minutes, Manchester City clouded the white future beyond the knockout stages of the Champions League. What was not so long ago was not working at the key moment.

Madrid have lost defensive reliability at the same pace that has run out of goal, also lamenting Hazard's loss. The Belgian was injured last weekend, again for long, in his second return game after more than two months. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema is stuck in his scoring facet with a goal in nine days.

The control football of Zidane's is being colorful but not effective and the weight of the goal is not supported by the contribution of second or third line that at times served as praise. Neither the center of the field, nor the young Vinicius and Rodrygo – who will not be able to play by sanction with Castilla -, nor a Jovic almost unpublished and in fact ruled out, should have that obligation.

Thus, on the Bernabeu two shadows rise again, that of Cristiano Ronaldo and the absence of a substitute for guarantees even two years later and that of last year's hecatomb. Just by these dates Madrid ran out of Cup, League and Champions in a week, after which he returned and followed Zidane with almost the same pieces that seemed to have squeezed to win three European Cups.

The doubts move to an eleven difficult to decipher despite having few players. At the moment Zidane discarded in the call to Jovic, James, Nacho and Brahim. The doubt of the Frenchman will be to bet on a center of the populated field, with five players that annul the rival operation and return of Kroos, great absent before the City. Or to bring company for Benzema, with Bale or Vinicius.