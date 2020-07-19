Real Madrid exposes its league title to the need of Leganés: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Real Madrid players with the trophy that accredits them champions of the league title. EFE



Leganés receives Real Madrid, already a league champion, with the obligation to win and wait for the result of Celta de Vigo, if they do not want this to be the last game of a four-year trajectory in the highest category of Spanish football.

Anything other than adding the three points would mean a great blow to the team led by the Mexican Javier Aguirre since he would be playing the Smartbank League in the following season.

Even getting them, there would be no guarantee of salvation either, since he must wait for the result that occurs in the RCDE Stadium, where Celta de Vigo visits an already relegated Espanyol.

Without a doubt it will be a very complicated challenge that the Blue and Whites face with morale through the roof thanks to the latest results, since they have added ten points out of twelve possible with victories against two rivals with European aspirations such as Valencia and Athletic Bilbao at home.

The precedents, however, are not good for Leganes since they have never beaten whites in league competition. Yes they have, up to two times, in the Copa del Rey. One of them, the one achieved at the Santiago Bernabéu in the return of the quarterfinals of the 2017-18 edition and that served to overcome the tie.

For Real Madrid the game will be the end of the party after fulfilling its great objective of the season, to conquer its thirty-fourth League. At stake is the image, respect for the competition and a streak that has been decisive in turning the classification around with the return of football after confinement.

Ten consecutive wins that Zinedine Zidane wants eleven before giving his players a few days off to recharge and face the European comeback attempt on August 7 against Manchester City.

Thibaut Courtois will hand over the goal to Alphonse Areola, which is shaping up to be his last game at the club. It could also be from players like James Rodríguez or Gareth Bale, with whom Zidane has not had at the decisive moment. The Colombian or summoned since he asked not to travel to Bilbao and the Welshman watching each game from the stands.

Despite the fact that Karim Benzema is fighting to be the league's top scorer along with Lionel Messi (he is two goals from the Argentine), his presence in the starting eleven is not assured. Zidane did not want to reveal it and must decide if his rest is better and not to take unnecessary risks of injury. It would be Luka Jovic who would start a trident that Vinicius and Marco Asensio could complete.

POSSIBLE TRAININGS

Leganés: Cuéllar; Ruibal, Rosales, Siovas, Tarín, Marc Navarro; Roque Mesa, Bryan Gil, Amadou, Eraso; Warrior.

Real Madrid: Areola; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos or Modric, Isco; Marco Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema or Jovic.

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI / 14:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: DirecTV 1610

STADIUM: Butarque

POSITIONS