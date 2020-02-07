Sports

Real Madrid explodes against Marcelo on social networks

February 7, 2020
Edie Perez
The Real Sociedad achieved this Thursday in the Santiago Bernabéu the qualification for semifinals of the Copa del Rey after giving an exhibition and end up suffering before the impetus of a Real Madrid that never gives up.

Those of Alguacil managed to score four goals against Madrid and those of Zidane were about to scratch a tie in the last minutes with goals from Rodrygo, Marcelo and Nacho.

However, one of the authors of the goal was one of the Great critics of the night. The fragility of Madrid in the center of the field and the defense, in a game without Casemiro and Varane, made many point to Marcelo.

"We have two competitions ahead"

"We tried. In the end we reacted a little late. But we have to react like this, run and fight. The first part was a bit difficult. We had the ball but not scored. The second we gave everything and we did not get it. It's a shame. But we have two competitions ahead, "said Marcelo.

For Marcelo, each game is "different" and, questioned by the number of goals that Real Madrid conceded against Real Sociedad, he said that although his team never wants to receive so many, "it is impossible to "always keep the goal to zero.

