Real Madrid does not fail and meets Valencia Basket in the semifinals

February 14, 2020
Edie Perez
The Real Madrid basketball Bilbao Basket (93-83) was imposed to get into the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, which is being played in Malaga. Pablo Laso's team will face Valencia Basket, which eliminated Barcelona.

As in the previous semifinal, the first half was really evenly matched between both teams and we had to wait for the third quarter for Real Madrid to open the gap. Campazzo, Tavares and Deck they guided the Laso to enter the final partial ten above.

However, the set of Álex Mumbrú went for all in the last quarter and got to six points of the Madrid players, but that was when it emerged Sergio Llull so that with eleven consecutive points he closed the match and qualified for Real Madrid to the next round.

