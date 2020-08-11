"Real Madrid didn't want to sign me": the revelation of Barcelona's new pearl

Share it:

Real Madrid did not want to sign Pedri

While FC Barcelona continues to focus on the Champions League, where it will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, there are a young man who is eager for the European competition to be over so he can join the select group of players of the first team.

Is about Pedro Gonzalez Lopez, better known as Pedri, who will arrive at the Barça institution and will be part of the preseason for the 2020-21 league edition. The footballer of 17 years arrives as one of the young talents after demonstrating its quality in Las Palmas.

Before making his debut with the team in the second division, in August 2019, the board of directors culé had reached an agreement so that he joined them from July of this year in exchange for five million euros.

Now, in an interview for the YouTube channel Post United, the Spanish pearl revealed that He could have signed for Real Madrid but they didn't want to.

Pedri is one of the promises of FC Barcelona

“Two or three years ago I went to do the tests. I was there for a week, but they told me to keep working, they didn't count on me, they didn't want to sign me ", assured. Finally, after that panorama, he ended up signing for the group Canary becoming a key piece for the team and being the youngest of the squad.

"Much better that Barça called me and have this opportunity", the footballer acknowledged and added: “Last year, when I started the preseason with Las Palmas, before it ended, Barça had already signed me. With the preseason games I had already signed, it was my dream since I was little ”.

Regarding how your reaction will be when you meet Lionel messi, captain and maximum reference of the club, explained: “I will be nervous. It is the best in the world. But on the pitch I forget who I'm playing with and I spend it like someone else. I'm excited to meet everyone, they're great and I'm going to really enjoy doing the preseason and, if I stay, all year long ”.

Pedri celebrates a goal with Las Palmas

"I start this year with Barça, on the 12th. Let's see what happens", considered the young pearl culé, who would not see badly the loan option in his first year although his goal is "Try to stay in the first squad, play as much as possible and have minutes to continue progressing."

Finally, for those who do not know him, he remarked that dribbling is his greatest virtue: “I'm not very fast, the best I have is dribbling and agility. The court player is being lost, you go to sports centers and you see them there. Every time football is more physical, and I think that's not all "

On the other hand, the aspect in which he was weaker and considers that he should improve is in the physical: “In Second it took a toll on me. They hit you and move you three meters ”.

