Real Madrid dances to Valencia and qualifies for the Super Cup final

Real Madrid qualified for the final of the Spanish Super Cup after beating with authority the Valencia Club de Fútbol which won by 1-3. Zinedine Zidane's plan, which aligned five midfielders, worked perfectly. Kroos, Isco and Modric scored the match.

From the beginning, the Real Madrid team dominated the game against Valencia, surpassed at all times by the push of the white team. The quartet formed by Modric, Valverde, Kroos and Isco, all of them shielded by Casemiro, monopolized the possession of the ball and did not stop harassing the Valencian defense.

After a first attempt by Varane that solved Jaume Doménech well, Kroos scored the first Olympic goal in the history of the Spanish Super Cup taking advantage of Jaume's mistake. With wind in favor, the thing did not change, it remained. And before the break, Isco, after a rejection made the second and made it clear that it was not going to be the night of Valencia.

In the second act, Celades' team jumped more willingly, but the 0-2 weighed too much and it was very difficult to hurt Madrid. In these, Luka Modric was invented somewhat wonderful with the outside to close the semifinal and send Real Madrid to the final of the Spanish Super Cup. His rival will leave Barcelona – Atlético this Thursday. Dani Parejo, on penalty, did both the honor in the discount.

They were trend

Modric The Croatian scored the best goal of the night and took a whole ovation from the Jeddah stadium when it was replaced. It is evident that the Balkan player still has many followers all over the world.

Isco The Andalusian completed his best game of the season and scored the second goal of the team, which gave tranquility to a Real Madrid who already looks forward to the final this Sunday.