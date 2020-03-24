Sports

Real Madrid contributes "a large donation in health matters" to the Community of Madrid

March 24, 2020
Edie Perez
The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, confirmed that Real Madrid has made a "great donation in health matters" to deal with the coronavirus.

Díaz Ayuso published a message of thanks on his Twitter account this Tuesday. "Thanks to Real Madrid for their very important contribution to face the coronavirus and help us save lives. I have closed with its president Florentino Pérez a large donation in health matters, "he published.

The president of the club was not the only one to participate in an aid in the fight against Covid-19. Isco Alarcón, together with Sara Sálamo, has started a crowdfunding to raise funds against the disease.

The project, which is called DESCORÓNATE, seeks to reach 500,000 euros to buy and donate medical supplies to different hospitals in Spain to face the coronavirus crisis.

