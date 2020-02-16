Real Madrid – Celta de Vigo: LaLiga live

48 '



Offside, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.

46 '



Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

46 '



Lack of Fedor Smolov (Celtic of Vigo).

Four. Five'



Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Celta de Vigo 1.

Four. Five'



First Half Final, Real Madrid 0, Celta de Vigo 1.

44 '



Foul by Eden Hazard (Real Madrid).

44 '



Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43 '



Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) header from the center of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Bradaric with a cross.

43 '



Corner, Celtic of Vigo. Corner committed by Thibaut Courtois.

43 '



Shot on the right side of the goal. Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Olaza with a cross.

42 '



Corner, Celtic of Vigo. Corner committed by Daniel Carvajal.

42 '



Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos after a corner kick.

41 '



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Okay Yokuslu.

41 '



Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

41 '



Foul by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).

39 '



Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

38 '



Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).

38 '



Fedor Smolov (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38 '



Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

37 '



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Jeison Murillo.

32 '



Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Casemiro assistance.

26 '



Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

26 '



Lack of Iago Aspas (Celtic of Vigo).

25 '



Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).

25 '



Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 '



Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

24 '



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Néstor Araújo.

2. 3'



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Joseph Aidoo.

22 '



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Filip Bradaric.

twenty'



Hand of Okay Yokuslu (Celtic of Vigo).

twenty'



Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

twenty'



Jeison Murillo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

19 '



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Joseph Aidoo.

19 '



Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19 '



Foul by Filip Bradaric (Celta de Vigo).

16 '



Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gareth Bale.

12 '



Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

12 '



Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9 '



Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross.

9 '



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Kevin Vázquez.

6 '



Gooooool! Real Madrid 0, Celta de Vigo 1. Fedor Smolov (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

two'



Lack of Casemiro (Real Madrid).

two'



Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

Hours and where to see

The match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo corresponding to day 24 of the Santander League will be played this Sunday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu. The meeting will be broadcast on TV through Movistar LaLiga and the OTT Mitele Plus. It can also be followed through Sports Carousel with Dani Garrido and the entire sport band of the SER Chain.

The previous

Real Madrid is looking for this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu (21.00 hours / Partidazo at Movistar LaLiga), on the return of Eden Hazard, his sixth consecutive victory at LaLiga Santander to reinforce his leadership, in a twenty-fourth day in which he faces a Celtic RC who hopes to continue his victory against Sevilla to leave the relegation zone.

The visit to El Sadar (1-4) last Sunday reinforced those of Zinédine Zidane after the debacle of Copa del Rey, when the Royal Society left them out after assaulting the white coliseum (3-4). Far from dragging his bad fortune to the League, the white box strengthened his position at the top of the table.

Right now, he marches first with 52 points, the same that adds a FC Barcelona (49) that left his coliderato three days ago in Mestalla (2-0) but that has put pressure this Saturday with his victory against Getafe (2- one). In the first home game after the copera debacle, the Zidane hope to return the illusion to an audience that could see Eden Hazard in action again.