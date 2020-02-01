Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid, live

Share it:

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Isco and Benzema.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi; Correa, Herrera, Thomas, Saul; Vitolo and Morata.

Referee: Estrada Fernández (Catalan Committee).

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu.

Where to watch the game

The meeting of day 22 of the Santander League can be seen live through the Movistar LaLiga channel from 4:00 p.m. We also offer you a live video broadcast on Carousel Sports through our official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Real Madrid preview – Atlético

Real Madrid Y Atlético de Madrid they star in a derby of opposite streaks, with those of Zinedine Zidane launched at its best in years, with a streak of 20 games without losing and reliable as a team, in view of the need of all Diego Simeone, at the most irregular moment of his long stage.

The conquest of the Spain Supercup, the leadership of the League and his firm step in the Copa del Rey of surprises, while crossing out days for his European duel against the City of Pep Guardiola, relaunch the illusions of Real Madrid, which faces a game with the unstoppable desire to sink the neighbor.

Six consecutive league visits from Atlético to Bernabéu without defeat reflect a problem that Zidane must solve. Your last formula, give a tactical turn With five midfielders, it didn't work in the Super Cup. Simeone knew how to counter it. I could repeat it, but the moment invites us to take a more offensive step and bet on a line of four in the core, which provokes the great doubt between Isco and Luka Modric. Both rested in the Cup, but today Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde are untouchable.

The discard of players like Rodrygo and Gareth Bale, outside the call by technical decision of Zizou, Nacho, Hazard and Brahim, detracts from the option of playing with a trident. The rest of the team is clear. With Courtois at his best and standing out in the least thrashed team in the League and Mendy winning the game to Marcelo on the left side. Captain Sergio Ramos will become the king of the derby, matching 42 of Paco Gento and Manolo Sanchís.

In front, Atlético You have used up your margin of error. Ten points behind the leadership of Real Madrid, seven from Barcelona and outside the positions of the Champions League, there are no more options to recover the belief of competing for the League than a victory in the Santiago Bernabéu, where he is undefeated in his last six visits in the championship, with three draws, in the most recent duels, and three wins, in the previous shocks He hasn't won there since 2016 (0-1).

And in picture for injuries. They won't be on Saturday’s date or Joao Felix neither Diego Costa nor José María Giménez nor Santiago Arias. Neither Koke Resurrection nor Kieran Trippier. Neither of them trained with the group on Friday or entered the call. The first, due to a myotendinous lesion; the second, for a pubalgia.

Yes it is already available Yannick Carrasco, recovered from the Chinese Dalian, ceded until the end of the season and two years later at the orders of Simeone, in an unexpected movement in the market that culminated this Friday, the last day of the term, after breaking the agreement by Edinson Cavani for the new economic claims of '9' with everything ready. Of course, he will not be the owner.