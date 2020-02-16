Sports

Real Madrid asked for a penalty for an entry to Sergio Ramos in the 90 '

February 16, 2020
Santi Mina was protagonist in the Santiago Bernabéu when marking the decisive goal of the tie in the 85th minute. Before, Smolov had advanced to his in the 6 'and Kroos and Ramos had turned the scoreboard after the break.

Celta remained firm after getting the tie, although Real Madrid he asked for a penalty at the beginning of the discount. It was after an entry from Olaza to Sergio Ramos within the area where the camero fell. For Iturralde González "there is contact, but there is no penalty. The key is who starts the contact, in this case Ramos. "In addition, he added that" it is not a VAR move, because it is doubtful, but not clear and manifest. "

Another of the most controversial actions of the match happened in the 73rd minute, when Bale came in very hard from behind Rafinha. The referee indicated a foul and a yellow card, but Iturralde González assured Carrusel Deportivo that he is "Red card".

