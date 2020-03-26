Real Madrid and the CSD will make the Bernabéu a center for the provision of medical supplies

Real Madrid, together with the Higher Sports Council (CSD), will make the Santiago Bernabéu stadium "an adapted space to store donations of sanitary supplies" in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported in a statement by the white club.

This is the full statement:

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, ​​in collaboration with the Higher Sports Council, is launching a project in Madrid for the supply and distribution of strategic health supplies aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the close collaboration of these two institutions, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium will become an adapted space to store donations of health supplies intended to fight this pandemic.

All this material will be delivered to the Spanish health authorities, under the authority of the State Government, so that an optimal and efficient use of these resources, so necessary in the current health emergency, can be made.

In addition, the Madrid club will provide entities and companies, especially those related to sport, with the possibility of sending to this center financial or material donations that they deem appropriate to deliver to the Ministry of Health. This mechanism will be complementary to those that the Government can activate for similar solidarity purposes.

The Ministry of Health will be, through the mechanisms that are already in operation and always under the supervision of the main center for health supplies located in the Madrid town of Valdemoro, responsible for assigning donations to the neediest centers and entities.