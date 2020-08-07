Real Madrid and Manchester City define the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Share it:

File photo of Manchester City forward Kevin De Bruyne scoring a penalty kick against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16.

Feb 26, 2020

REUTERS / Sergio Perez

It will be the most attractive show of the day. A new duel of styles that will face the pragmatism of Real Madrid against the aesthetics of Manchester City at UK. It will be the revenge of the round of 16 of the Champions League, after the win Citizen acquired in the Santiago Bernabeu by 2 to 1.

From the twenty-one (local time – 16 from Argentina) the White House He will try to invoke a magical European night to overcome the adverse result he suffered in the Iberian capital in February, when the combined Pep Guardiola imposed its hierarchy.

However, the realities are very different from the teams after the extensive preventive suspension in the midst of the pandemic: the Meringue was reactivated by taking away the title of The league to the Barcelonawhile the Citizens suffered unexpected instability in domestic tournaments, as their only joy was in obtaining the Carabao Cup.

The ten consecutive victories and the defensive guarantees offered in the return to competition have reinforced confidence in the environment madridista. However, he has before him a supreme and almost unknown challenge, since only on one of the six occasions in which he lost the first leg at home in the international tournament, was he able to reverse history (in the Cup 70-71 before him Wacker Austrian). Also, Zidane he only had to make a comeback as a coach, but it was in Spain and before him Wolfsburg.

The task does not seem easy, although the Manchester City has been run over in the Premier for him Liverpool and removed by the Arsenal in the semifinals of the FA Cup. The English team is very strengthened, but its greatest enemy may be the vertigo it has had in recent years at crossings. Even with Guardiola He could not go beyond the quarterfinals, despite always being considered a clear contender for the title.

In any case, the Catalan coach showed that he had learned his lesson well in the first leg, where, without losing many of the hallmarks of his philosophy, he risked much less than usual. Thus, he obtained a valuable triumph that will allow him to pose the rematch with more alternatives than the French, who will surely order to go out and try to take over the lawsuit.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Joao Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Sterling.

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco; Hazard and Benzema.

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany).

Stadium: Etihad Stadium.

Hour: 21:00 from Great Britain (16 from Argentina)

