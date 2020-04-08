Sports

Real Madrid agree to a salary reduction of between 10% and 20%

April 8, 2020
Edie Perez
He Real Madrid has announced an agreement with the squad whereby players will be reduced in salary, as SER has been announcing in recent days. According to the white club statement, the players are reduce 10% of his salary in case the League resumes and a twenty% if the remaining matches are concluded without dispute.

The group chaired by Florentino Pérez also warns in its statement that the salary reduction has been voluntary on behalf of top soccer and basketball players and coaches, as well as the club's top executives.

This is the club's statement:

Players and coaches of first soccer templates and basketball of Real Madrid, led by its captains, together with the main executives of the different directions of the club have agreed to voluntarily lower their remuneration for this year between 10% and 20%, depending on the circumstances that may affect the closure of this 2019-20 sports season.

This decision, adopted by players, coaches and employees, avoids traumatic measures that affect the rest of the workers, in addition to contributing to economic objectives of the entity before the decrease in income that it suffers these months as a result of the suspension of competitions and the paralysis of a large part of its commercial activities.

He Works council The club emphatically supports this decision, which he considers responsible and exemplary.

Real Madrid is proud of all those who form this great family and their unwavering culture of values, which becomes especially valuable in difficult times like this.

Similarly, Real Madrid, its partners and fans, want to extend all their love and solidarity to those who have suffered the direct consequences of this disease that is hitting us all, especially those who have lost a family member or a loved one.

The club wishes a speedy recovery to all the sick and wants to transmit its most deep appreciation To all the people who are playing an essential, exemplary and supportive role in the fight against COVID-19.

From the Real Madrid, all our support and our strength with the conviction that together we will undoubtedly overcome this difficult moment.



