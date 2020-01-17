reaffirms itself as one of the best Netflix series in its wonderful season 2

Share it:

The first season of Education Sex Education ’was a revelation. In it we could enjoy a fresh series without fear of dealing with topics that in other series would not even be mentioned and also with good characters that you really wanted to know his story. The question was whether those responsible would be able to confirm that it was not a coincidence, since there are few series that fall significantly in level in their second seasons.

Today we leave doubts with the arrival on Netflix of season 2 of ‘Sex Education’, which I have already had the opportunity to see complete. The general conclusion I have reached is that It has been confirmed as one of the best series of the platform, enhancing their strengths and allowing a logical evolution in the frames instead of just circling the same ideas.

True to herself

The first season concluded with Otis being able to overcome the trauma that had prevented him from enjoying his sexuality for many years, but that does not mean that now everything will be a path of roses. He is still a virgin and with a somewhat peculiar personality, since he is able to give good advice to other people but At the same time he does not finish knowing how to act himself.

This second season is aimed at discovering who he really is instead of who he seems to be because he thinks he is the most appropriate. The entire arc of his character goes in that direction and Freddie Highmore he embroiders it again, both when he has to be an endearing nerd and when he was the shot and acts as an integral asshole. After all, he is still a teenager and during that stage we were all a little idiotic at some point.

Interestingly, it is Otis himself who is least affected by the arrival of new characters with a certain weight in history, since Rahim (Sami Outalbali) becomes Eric's new romantic interest, Viv (Chinenye Ezeuduson) is Jackson's new tutor, while Isaac (George Robinson) is a young man in a wheelchair next to Maeve.

They are still additions to expand the universe of the series instead of subjecting everything to Otis' story. And it is true that the series does not risk too much in this second season, but it is aware that offering a more choral view of the story helps the feeling of wear never make an appearance. In fact, it does not take long to alter certain dynamics that surely we all had to give more of themselves, thus achieving that the freshness of their beginnings does not fade.

More varied

That does not mean that Otis' role as advisor continues to have a remarkable weight, taking a short time to appear a threat that could turn his existence upside down once more. In addition, in his own house he will not have anything easy because he began a relationship with Ola when his mother started another one with Jakob at the same time. That Otis may have left his sexual trauma behind, but his mother will continue to cause him many discomforts.

Beyond that, it is still preferred to provide sexuality with a comic component, but the series knows when it is necessary to get something more serious, especially with the subplot that affects Aimee. The character played by Aimee Lou Wood It was already evolving clearly in the first season, but in the second it is who walks along a thinner line that could have unbalanced the series but comes out of the challenge.

Another great success of the second season is to offer a more varied view of sexuality. There are still issues to be discussed – it was also a plan to force everything into just eight episodes – but it does offer a much broader drawing that enhances the most informative facet of the series. And is that in Education Sex Education ’advice is given to other characters, but at the same time they address issues that many viewers surely do not know.

Finally, I would like to highlight that certain elements are also added in some frames to give a touch of soap opera to some relationships. It is not something exaggerated in any case and it feels like a convincing prolongation of what we have seen, but I hope it is something that can be measured equally well in case there is a third season, because The end of the second demands a continuation.

In short

It has been a place to meet again with ‘Sex Education’, because the loss of the surprise factor has not caused him to lose that freshness with which he conquered us in the first season. In addition, he has further diversified his proposal, his characters remain well identifiable and the plots continue to engage without the need to do anything weird with them.