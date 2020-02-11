Entertainment

Ready for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0? Let's review the plot with a video edited by Hideaki Anno

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
After a heartbreaking wait, this year the Rebuild of Evangelion soap opera will finally end, with the screening of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 in June. But before devoting ourselves to watching the final film, why not briefly review the story with a video edited by Hideaki Anno in person?

The work on the last film proceeds quickly, to the point that even the dubbing is now nearing its conclusion. The production of the feature film, therefore, seems to be proceeding smoothly and barring unforeseen events. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will debut on June 27th. Currently, the final film of the tetralogy has not yet been announced in Italy, and consequently a possible distribution in our cinemas is uncertain, but the interest from the publisher has already been reiterated several times. Dynit for the acquisition of rights.

However, with the exit slowly approaching, it is only right to recover the story so far, especially if it is necessary to refresh the memory. About that, Hideaki Anno has edited the first three films of the "Rebuild of Evangelion", which you can retrieve through the attachment at the top of the page. In fact, the cryptic director may not have wished to reserve some pleasant surprises in his own clip, as he usually does to tickle fan fantasies.

And you, instead, what do you think of this video? Let us know with a comment below.

