Re: Zero's Director's Cut proposes a new striking final twist

The anime of Re: Zero over the years he has managed to carve out a huge slice of the public, thanks above all to a series full of twists and thanks to a very interesting protagonist. However, the latest episode of the "Director's Cut" version offers an unprecedented breathtaking ending.

Despite the fear that the changes made to the new version of Re: Zero were apparently only technical, the study White Fox he continued to suggest fans to continue following the anime to the end. And finally, right at the end of the last episode, the team took advantage of this to amaze fans with an unprecedented ending, just after the end credits.

The scene in question, lasting about four minutes and attached at the top of the page, focuses on Emilia and Subaru, returning after the great battle. The latter, in fact, decides to tell his beloved confession of Rem, to then be speechless for a moment after noticing the girl's reaction. In fact, the main heroine of the work, perplexed by the declaration, answers Subaru with a question that leaves no room for misunderstanding. Emilia, in fact, reveals to him about don't know anyone named "Rem".

the clip, therefore, stands as a link between the first and second seasons, as Subaru is now aware that not everything has returned to the rules as he hoped. And you, instead, what do you think of this unpublished but incredible ending? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. The appointment with season 2 of Re: Zero is set for the summer season.