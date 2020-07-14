Re: Zero: the traumatic return of the second season

Share it:

It took years but finally the second season of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World She is back. After making fans wait all this time, the return was certainly not the most delicate, and caused a series of more or less positive reactions on social media.

As usual, the episode begins with Subaru and Emilia. Things seem to be quiet as far as the characters of Rem and Ram are concerned, but calm and peace are destroyed with the appearance of two villains. The enemies, who seem to represent the sins themselves, challenge Rem in a battle that almost sees her die. Rem will end up in a coma, but that's not the worst part.

In fact, as seen shortly after, Subaru tries to use the power given him by Satella, the Return from Death, to save Rem, but it doesn't seem to be able to. The disappointment of not being able to bring one of his loved ones back to life leaves Subaru upset, as well as the spectators, since now Rem will be forgotten by everyone again, excluding Subaru himself.

The reactions of the fans to these scenes have been many, and at the bottom of the page we have chosen to report only a few. All the fans said they were saddened and moved, while some pointed out how continuous repetition of events already seen in the past just make it a huge and boring cliche.

Recall that the episode in question is available on Crunchyroll, and that recently the same producer of the anime has expressed himself on the narrative implications of the second season.