Re: Zero: the second season suffers the impact of the Coronavirus

For a few months now, many animation studios have rearranged their production cycle, however not without some compromise due to the restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus. This is the case, for example, of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World.

The animation director for the fifth episode of the series, Naoki Hiramura, took to Twitter to update fans on current staff conditions. Basically, the artist specified that, to date, the work on the anime will proceed remotely, precisely within the walls of the house:

"I worked on episode 5 of Re: Zero as an animation director. After this episode, I was completely locked up in the house because of the Coronavirus. At the moment I am still stuck in my home."

Unfortunately, this is a necessary constraint so that the production of the series can continue without jeopardizing the health of the entire staff. In fact, although the state of emergency has been lifted in Japan, there are still significant restrictions regarding the performance of work, especially collective.

