Re: Zero, the second OVA in the series is now available on Crunchyroll Italia

In early April, Crunchyroll Italia had announced the arrival of Re: Zero – The Frozen Bond, the second and final OVA of the animated series. A few minutes ago, the social channels of the service communicated the availability of the feature on the streaming platform.

A very welcome move by Crunchyroll, which continues to entertain fans of the Re: ZERO series pending the second season, postponed to July due to the Coronavirus emergency. Basically, the OVA consists of a prequel episode lasting about 30 minutes, in which the first meeting between Emilia and Puck will be told.

In addition, the OVA in question will even receive a manga adaptation, as the eighth issue of Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine revealed. The comic, except for imponderable complications, should arrive during the spring on the website and on the application of Manga Up !.

To make the most of Re: Zero – The Frozen Bond, we recommend watching Re: Zero Memory Snow, the unreleased episode contained in episode 7 of the director's cut of the animated series. Below you can take a look at the short synopsis provided by the production:

"Demon Beast Wolgarm was defeated by Subaru and his friends, who rescued the children of the village of Irlam. Since the characters can finally enjoy a moment of peace, Subaru undertakes a certain secret mission that none of his friends will have to discover. However, although the boy has disguised himself, Petra and the other children in the village find out after just five seconds".

Re: Zero's Director's Cut proposes a new, striking final twist. What are the main changes between the Re: Zero Director's Cut and the original series?