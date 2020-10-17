Re: Zero, the review of the first season exclusively on Crunchyroll

If we were to look at the anime of the last few periods, we would notice that there are too many isekai in circulation. One of the most acclaimed is Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World: it is not one of the first productions to be included among the isekai, since the light novel is from 2014 and the adaptation of the White Fox is from 2016, but has the merit of having tried to bring originality to a genre that has long suffered from very similar productions.

Re: Zero arrived in simulcast on Crunchyroll, and recently the first half of the second season ended (recovered our impressions on the mid-season of Re: Zero 2): for this reason we wanted to brush up on the incipit of the adventure.

One good deed a day



The pilot (about 49 minutes, but available on Crunchyroll in two parts) is quite explanatory, showing us the key mechanics of the adventure right away. Subaru Natsuki has just come out of a convenience store, when he suddenly finds himself in a Western fantasy world, and believes he has been summoned by a beautiful girl as a hero chosen to save the world.

The young man begins to explore the city where he arrived, but finds the first difficulties: he is immediately attacked by a group of thugs. Fortunately for him, a girl helps him whose name will only be discovered at the end of the third episode: Emilia, an enchantress searching for a stolen crest who saves Subaru with magic. Fascinated and heartened by the girl’s altruism and to thank her for being the only person to help him, Subaru decides to return the favor, looking for the thief with her. Investigating the city, the two discover that the pickpocket has headed to a shop in the city’s slums. Here we are placed before the first of many plot twists in the series: inside the shop, the duo is killed by a mysterious female figure. However, the time has not yet come for the young man: he comes back to life just before meeting the girl, but he is convinced that it was a sort of dream that was too realistic for the pain he felt; therefore, he returns alone to the slums to save the girl. This time, he encounters the thief, with whom he tries to bargain to get the stolen goods, but is killed again.

Following this, it is understood that each death of the protagonist constitutes a sort of checkpoint that offers him a second chance to continue his adventure, despite the fact that he is the only one who remembers everything he experienced before he died. Without going into lengthy explanations, because it is rather complex to summarize in a few words what happens, Subaru manages to get out of the loop in which he is stuck and save Emilia.

This, to thank him and to heal the wounds of the battle against the murderer, takes him to his estate, where he will meet the waitress sisters Rem e Ram, Beatrice, keeper of the library, e Roswaal L. Mathers, lord of the castle. Ours discovers that Emilia is a candidate to be the 42nd monarch of the realm of Lugunica, which is why his life is constantly in danger.

Through the continuous repetition of death and resurrection, a story unfolds that suffers from a script that is not always successful, whose focal point cannot be clearly distinguished: just think that the antagonist is not very present in the first part of the adventure , but becomes more influential in the later stages, even without ever appearing.

At the same time, the story is full of questions and twists that are a good incentive to carry on the vision. We must admit, however, that we would have preferred that some answers were given to us right away, to better understand some passages of the warp; even if it is clear that what is presented to us only serves to deepen the world in which the events take place and to introduce and outline the various interpreters. If the first part of the adventure seems to be just running in, having a slow narrative and characters that fail to thrill, the second shows a more introspective and reflective nature.

Turning point



The first part of Re: Zero failed to convince us completely, suffering from a writing that could be monotonous and not very engaging, and in some situations even boring.

In fact, in the second narrative arc (set in the mansion) we witness the constant death and resurrection of Subaru, who is forced to repeat every single event starting from his awakening after receiving the necessary care in the estate. To give a sense of originality and to avoid falling into constant repetition, the causes of death are always different, as well as everything the protagonist does to prevent everything from happening again. In fact, we can say that the Return from Death (this is the name of power) is an excellent expedient to deepen the various roles: every time the hero dies, he tries to find out what happened to change the tragic outcome, and in doing so he approaches the guests of the estate. Like Emilia, who is ready to help anyone in difficulty, even if at times she is not well regarded by others; or the twins Ram and Rem, who never miss an opportunity to frankly belittle the hero, who tries to do his best in housework to integrate into the “family”. Continuing with the story you have the opportunity to deepen the narrative background of the sisters, discovering how their childhood was not at all easy and happy.

However, we feel that roles like Beatrice and Roswaal should have been handled better: although they do not cover secondary roles, they seemed superficial and poorly defined, and a better construction could have given them more prominence. During the episodes that make up the first part, the main interpreter begins to establish relationships with the people around him, especially with Emilia.

A bond that goes far beyond simple friendship, so much so that the young man always manages to find a smile when he is near her, even after returning to life. Except for the relationship with the co-protagonist, which develops and strengthens little by little from episode to episode, the one with the various inhabitants of the estate seemed superficial, which did not allow us to bond with them and to feel involved in the moments full of pathos that concern them.

Perhaps, initially, what could leave you dumbfounded is how the Return from the Dead was handled: it is not clear what are the criteria that prevent Subaru from repeating everything he has experienced; just as it is not explained how he obtained the power, but it is possible to understand it thanks to some clues provided during the episodes, but not the reasons for which he has it.

Apparently the gift has no physical limitation, as it seems that the boy can use it independently as many times as he wants without suffering any permanent effect; the only contraindication is that he cannot talk to anyone about it, being silenced instantly by an unknown entity. But if it has no obvious repercussions on the body, it does on the psyche: it is not at all easy for the protagonist to relive every event and emotion over and over again, knowing that he is the only one who remembers everything. While this may seem unremarkable in the first 11 episodes, it becomes more evident in the events narrated in the second round. Net of an unfortunate spelling mistake, which must be overlooked in order to fully appreciate future developments, in the second part a more reflective and introspective atmosphere is created: due to his selfish and proud character, the life of the hero reaches a breaking point, and he is forced to live and to suffer the tragic consequences of his actions, without being able to find a solution that can restore the initial equilibrium.

This leads him to a sudden psychological collapse, which makes him doubt his own abilities, so much so that he even wants to escape from his own destiny. Although he was convinced that he could change his life after arriving in the new world, the boy now believes that he is still the same person he was on Earth: helpless and deluded that he could be useful, when in reality he never did anything, hoping however to get some results.

He sadly realizes that he cannot be of help to those around him, and is probably also seen as a burden. Thanks to the only companion who has remained close to him, ours understands that he has many other qualities, such as doing his utmost to save those he cares about, even if he is not a magician or a swordsman, and being able to raise the morale of those he cares about. is at his side with his genitality. After all that it is forced to endure, Subaru accepts its own flaws, limitations and weaknesses, thus achieving a renewed psychological and emotional maturity.

A fascinating style



The artistic sector of Re: Zero is painstaking and pleasant, and gives the right thickness to a varied character design, even if there are some graphic stumbles in the management of larger scenes. The style is kept clean and sober, without excessive alterations, like caricatured facial expressions during the comic interludes that characterize the first half.

Alongside the manual stroke there is a CGI used to render some elements in the background, but which is affected by rigid animations. It can be seen how the stroke is particularly refined in the close-ups, especially when the camera focuses on the young adventurer: the meticulous drawing allows you to scrutinize Subaru’s individual emotions, from the happiness of being in Emilia’s company, to the desperation of dying among atrocious suffering and having to relive it all over again.

This particular stylistic attention is able to give the right emphasis to those moments of a more psychological nature. It is clear that Re: zero is not a title devoted to action, because the young man has no fighting ability, but the clashes present are characterized by fluid animations, which make them even more hyperkinetic.

The soundtrack is certainly not remarkable, passing completely into the background, except for a few songs, including one that is sometimes heard when Subaru dies and comes back to life: as if an entity more powerful than fate whispered to him that its time has not yet come.