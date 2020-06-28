Re: Zero, the first 1: 1 statue of Rem presented, the cost is 40,000 dollars

Share it:

In case they advance $ 40,000 (€ 36,000) and you would like to add a high quality 1: 1 statue to your collection, you will be pleased to know that starting today you can get your hands on the new life-size representation of Rem, the young maid friend of Subaru in Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World.

The $ 40,000 required for this exceptional product, of course, includes shipping fees and insurance that guarantees full refund in the event of damage during transportation. The product is inspired by an old illustration of Shinichiro Otsuka and given the high costs needed to make it, they have been made available just three copies.

The statue of Rem is about 2 meters high (158 cm plus the length of the umbrella) and the weight is around 56 kg. The product can be pre-ordered and the balance must take place immediately, therefore no payment in installments. At the bottom you can take a look at some shots, while clicking on the link of Right Stuf you can read the specifications and pre-order the statue.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that soon you will see the twin in action in Re: Zero 2 and that the Director's Cut of the first season is currently available on Crunchyroll.