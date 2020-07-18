Entertainment

Re: Zero, let's listen to the opening of the second season, a song that convinced all the fans

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fans of Tappei Nagatsuki have finally been able to see the new season of Re: Zero, among the novelties of the unpublished episodes there is also a very original opening, which immediately made itself heard.

Entitled "Realize", the song was sung by Konomi Suzuki, artist responsible for pieces in anime such as "No game, no life","Absolute Duo" is "Freezing Vibration"In the theme song, fans will be able to review all the various deaths experienced by Subaru in the episodes of the first season, also there is a short preview of the next events that will upset the world of the protagonist. If you have not heard it yet, at the bottom of the news is present the opening of the anime, after a series of delays and postponements, the last of which caused by the Coronavirus emergency, the second season of Re: Zero is finally available in the Crunchyroll catalog, present with original audio and Italian subtitles.

The first part of the anime, consisting of 12 episodes, will be aired throughout the summer, then resuming during the winter season with the airing of the second part of the season. If you are curious to find out some indiscretions about the show, we point out the latest official Re: Zero trailer focused on protagonist SubaruIn addition, an interview with the producer of Re: Zero has also been published in recent days.

