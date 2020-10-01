Re: Zero is the protagonist of an amusement park in Japan, here are the new attractions

Fuji-Q Highland, the well-known Japanese amusement park located at the foot of Mount Fuji, is most famous for its multiple anime-themed collaborations. For the past two years the park has partnered with Naruto, Sword Art Online e Fate/stay night and apparently, in a few months, a new initiative with a protagonist will take place Re: Zero.

The second season of Re: Zero has entered on hiatus after the broadcast of episode 13, and will return in the winter of 2021 with the second tranche of episodes. Waiting for the return on TV, however, the residents of Yamanashi will be able to relive the adventures of Subaru and his companions by purchasing a ticket for the amusement park. The collaboration between the two sides will begin in November, a period in which the park will undergo a complete restyling to evoke as much as possible the setting of the anime.

In particular, the organization has confirmed that the main entrance sector, the dining areas, the souvenir shops, some selected attractions and more will be completely modified. As for the original attractions, apparently an augmented reality one will be built which will allow visitors to the park to select a heroine of their choice among Emilia, Ram and Rem and solve some quizzes scattered within a designated area.

The collaboration will start on November 3, 2020 and will end on December 13, forty-one days later. The idea is to capitalize on the success of the White Fox anime before the debut of the second half of the season.

What do you think of it? Have you ever visited an anime theme park? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!