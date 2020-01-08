Re: Zero: does it make sense to (re) watch the first season in "director's cut"?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Re: Zero it is not a work like any other, much less one of the usual Isekai with a doubtful taste. The then debut of the first season hit fans around the world hard, who did not expect such an ambitious project to result in the psychological. Although not without controversy, the anime is one of the most successful titles in recent years.

In order to avoid going into delicate matters, the range collected from the first season, especially in terms of popularity, is so high that it results in a extraordinarily successful project in its premises. Of course, there is no lack of narrative inconsistencies and questionable parentheses, but the entire production has managed to satisfy a audience tired of the usual solfa isekai.

It didn't take long to push the study White Fox to announce a second season, finally scheduled during 2020. Just to better prepare the spectators for what is coming, the team preferred to call into question the first series of Re: Zero in director's cut. The choice, of course, was dictated by the need to review the whole story in 13 weeks, but taking advantage of the opportunity to change here and there and add missing scenes. As you can see at the bottom of the news, for the first episode, the studio did not completely upset the events, but limited itself to arranging the management of the rhythms and scenes, in particular in the high impact sequences.

About that, it is strictly recommended to follow the true vision of the director with this reboot of the first season, and if not strictly to know the extent of the differences updated by the director, to review by virtue of the second series a story that for better or for worse will continue to be talked about for weeks.