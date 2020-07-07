Entertainment

Re: Zero 2, the Subaru voice actor: "Very high quality, some deaths will traumatize you"

July 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Re: Zero returns to Crunchyroll tomorrow, and fans can't wait to experience the new adventures of Subaru, Emilia, Rem and the others. Pending the release of the first episode, however, the voice actor of the protagonist spoke, revealing that "the quality of the second season will be even higher" and that "some scenes will leave the audience speechless".

The interview is translated directly from Japanese and was published a few hours ago by Dengeki. At the bottom you can read the full version in the original language.

Yuusuke Kobayashi started talking about season 2 production: "I think a year has passed since the announcement? I am happy to be able to share this experience with the fans again, the world of Re: Zero really has something magical. In the past four years I have voiced a lot of Subaru between radio interviews, OVA and in the episodes of Isekai Quartet, and now we are finally back to basics. After reading the second season script, I was shocked. The first season had ended positively, while with the second season we return to the starting point. There will be very raw episodes".

Subsequently, Kobayashi spoke about the growth of his character and revealed some interesting news: "Personally, I believe Subaru has already passed the acceptance point. In the first season he had several crises, while now he is aware of what he is doing and understand his power. I can't reveal much, but I can tell you this: many characters will change radically, many episodes will end with a cliffhanger and Subaru's deaths will become even more heinous. We even thought about how much we could actually show on TV. I think the quality is very high, even superior to the first season".

And what do you think of it? Curious to see the new episodes? Let us know with a comment!

