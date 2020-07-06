Entertainment

Re: Zero 2, the producer of the anime anticipates: "Subaru will suffer a lot, cheer for him"

July 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Very little is missing from the debut of Re: Zero 2 and Crunchyroll, ready to broadcast the new episodes of the anime, has decided to keep the attention of the fans high by sharing an interesting interview with the protagonist Sho Tanaka, producer of the series based on the novels of Tappei Nagatsuki.

Tanaka started by talking about the responsibilities of a producer and the reasons that led him to focus on Re: Zero: "The job of a manufacturer is to make money, to guarantee lenders that the product will sell. In the early stages I had already aimed at the isekai genre, which would be the one in which stories of travel in parallel worlds are told. During that time there were several series that seemed to work, but Re: Zero caught my attention for one reason: Subaru. I thought it would be he who made us make that qualitative leap, so I decided to propose the adaptation in anime".

The producer went on to talk about the series: "I think what sets Re: Zero apart from other souls is Subaru's personality. It is a unique character. Nagatsuki then immediately understood that making an anime would have involved some changes since they are different products, but thanks to the director's work we managed to create the best possible work. There is a lot of passion and we have relied heavily on Nagatsuki-sensei. He and the novel editor are practically part of the staff at this point".

READ:  Marvel Comics introduces Harry Potter characters to its universe

As for the second season of Re: Zero instead, Tanaka said: "Just like in the first season, a lot of things will happen, and many events will anticipate future events. I advise you to look carefully to the end. Subaru will still suffer a lot and will have to experience many distressing experiences, so keep cheering for him!".

And what do you think of it? Curious to see the new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.