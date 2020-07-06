Re: Zero 2, the producer of the anime anticipates: "Subaru will suffer a lot, cheer for him"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Very little is missing from the debut of Re: Zero 2 and Crunchyroll, ready to broadcast the new episodes of the anime, has decided to keep the attention of the fans high by sharing an interesting interview with the protagonist Sho Tanaka, producer of the series based on the novels of Tappei Nagatsuki.

Tanaka started by talking about the responsibilities of a producer and the reasons that led him to focus on Re: Zero: "The job of a manufacturer is to make money, to guarantee lenders that the product will sell. In the early stages I had already aimed at the isekai genre, which would be the one in which stories of travel in parallel worlds are told. During that time there were several series that seemed to work, but Re: Zero caught my attention for one reason: Subaru. I thought it would be he who made us make that qualitative leap, so I decided to propose the adaptation in anime".

The producer went on to talk about the series: "I think what sets Re: Zero apart from other souls is Subaru's personality. It is a unique character. Nagatsuki then immediately understood that making an anime would have involved some changes since they are different products, but thanks to the director's work we managed to create the best possible work. There is a lot of passion and we have relied heavily on Nagatsuki-sensei. He and the novel editor are practically part of the staff at this point".

As for the second season of Re: Zero instead, Tanaka said: "Just like in the first season, a lot of things will happen, and many events will anticipate future events. I advise you to look carefully to the end. Subaru will still suffer a lot and will have to experience many distressing experiences, so keep cheering for him!".

And what do you think of it? Curious to see the new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!