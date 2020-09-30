Re: Zero 2: the final midseason arrives on Crunchyroll, when will the new episodes come out?

After thirteen episodes full of action, violence and frightening twists, the second season of Re: Zero goes on hiatus and prepares to return soon after the Christmas period. Above you can take a look at the first one teaser trailer of the second part of the season, but we anticipate that there are scenes from the final midseason.

The first thirteen episodes of the second season of Re: Zero took place in a single scenario, and featured the protagonist Natsuki Subaru facing a literally impossible mission. The boy, in possession of a power that allows him to “return from the dead”, must save his friend Rem, who has fallen into a deep sleep after the attack of two deadly sins belonging to the Cult of the Witch.

Locked inside the Sanctuary with Emilia, Ram, Otto and Roswaal, Subaru also has to deal with Garfiel, intent on killing him after smelling the witch in him, facing the looming threat of one of Daphne’s demonic beasts, to prevent Emilia from losing her mind and, finally, to face the skilful assassin Elsa, going to the estate of Roswaal within four days to prevent her from killing Petra, Beatrice and Frederica.

In the first twelve episodes the fans have witnessed several deaths and as many “returns” and in the last episode, the number 13, the confrontation between Subaru and the witch Satella, the one who gave him the power to “return from the dead”.

Re: Zero 2 will then go on hiatus until the end of the current year, and will return to Crunchyroll in January 2021. The guys from White Fox have confirmed that the second season will consist of a total of 25 episodes, so for the second part we will have to settle for one episode less.

