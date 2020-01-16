Re: Zero 2, new details on Opening and Ending Theme revealed

Share it:

The news regarding the second season of Re: Zero are given with the dropper, but fortunately they bode well in view of his spring debut. In fact, recently the official website of the anime has teased fans again, sharing information regarding the new opening and closing themes.

According to what revealed a few hours ago, the singer born in 1996 Konomi Suzuki will return to deal with the Opening. The girl was previously responsible for the initials "Redo" and during her career she has dealt with the acronyms of the likes of Fairy Tail is No Game No Life. The Ending Theme will instead be entrusted to Nonoc, already responsible for the initials of the OVA Memory of Snow is Hyouketsu no Kizuna, in addition to those of Astra Lost in Space is Isekai Quartet.

Re: Zero 2 will debut in April and will consist of two cours, or 22/25 episodes. The first season adapted i first 9 volumes of the light novel, cutting some important chapters to not end the season with a cliffhanger. The second should presumably animate the events told up to Volume 17. Given that the series is currently underway with 21 tankobons published, we will certainly have to wait a few years before seeing a hypothetical third season.

And what do you think of it? Do you have high expectations on this anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't already done so, we suggest you take a look at our analysis on the director's cut of Re: Zero.