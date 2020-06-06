Entertainment

Re: Zero 2, important announcement scheduled for June 11: return of the anime in sight?

June 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The postponement of the second season of Re: Zero has left millions of fans of the anime series dry-mouthed, now waiting for a sequel for more than six years. After months of absolute silence though the animation studio has finally decided to speak in public, organizing a special live streaming event scheduled for the next June 11th.

At the bottom you can take a look at the post published by the Twitter profile of the anime, in which the following is reported: "In view of the release of the second season of the anime of Re: Zero we would like to talk to you live! Yusuke Kobayashi (voice actor of the protagonist Subaru Natsuki) and Rie Takahashi (voice actress from Emilia) would like to share new information with you. If you want to be among the first to find out what it is, connect on 11 June at 21:00!"At this point, it now seems obvious that the release date of the second season will be confirmed.

READ:  It took a year to design the sandworms of the new Dune

We remind you that to better prepare for season 2 you should recover the Director's Cut by Re: Zero, currently available on Crunchyroll Italia together with the two OVAs: Memory of Snow and The Frozen Bond. The first has been integrated into episode 7 of this new version, while the second is available on the website in a special section.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.