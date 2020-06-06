Re: Zero 2, important announcement scheduled for June 11: return of the anime in sight?

Share it:

The postponement of the second season of Re: Zero has left millions of fans of the anime series dry-mouthed, now waiting for a sequel for more than six years. After months of absolute silence though the animation studio has finally decided to speak in public, organizing a special live streaming event scheduled for the next June 11th.

At the bottom you can take a look at the post published by the Twitter profile of the anime, in which the following is reported: "In view of the release of the second season of the anime of Re: Zero we would like to talk to you live! Yusuke Kobayashi (voice actor of the protagonist Subaru Natsuki) and Rie Takahashi (voice actress from Emilia) would like to share new information with you. If you want to be among the first to find out what it is, connect on 11 June at 21:00!"At this point, it now seems obvious that the release date of the second season will be confirmed.

We remind you that to better prepare for season 2 you should recover the Director's Cut by Re: Zero, currently available on Crunchyroll Italia together with the two OVAs: Memory of Snow and The Frozen Bond. The first has been integrated into episode 7 of this new version, while the second is available on the website in a special section.

