Re Mind for PS4 and Xbox One Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind

We get on the Gumi Ship again to bring you the analysis of the downloadable content of Kingdom Hearts 3, the Square Enix Action-RPG that combines Disney characters with, this time yes, Final Fantasy characters. How was this new content sitting on the game? Grab your sword keys, aim at the sky and shout with us: may your heart be your guide!

Kingdom Hearts 3 Re Mind It is now available to download on PS4 along with the 1.09 update (it is free of charge) and will arrive on Xbox with the same content in a matter of a month, on February 25. In this way, Sony's platform has some temporary exclusivity compared to Microsoft's, we assume that due to historical love for the platform.

Without spending a platter

What will you find in the free update 1.09? Most notable is the incorporation of two new sword keys, Promised and Farewell Memories, as well as several new skills for Sora. To unlock Promised you have to get all the portafortunas in addition to completing the game. While, on the other hand, Farewell Memories will reach the inventory if you manage to finish the game in Master Mode. A challenge only available to the true masters of the keyblade.

Before entering the DLC fully, we add that the patch also contributes sasaplandificantly to the graphics of the video scenes. We assume that it has been to give a touch of transition between KH III and the future titles of the saga. The scenes deal mostly with the last part of the game, just the one that modifies the paid content. It is interesting to appreciate the similarity between the adjustment of the already existing scenes with the secret Yozora scene, unlockable at the end of the story as we explain here. Anything you want to tell us, Nomura?

Finally, and before entering the subject, remember that Kingdom Hearts III ReMind arrives in two versions, only DLC (€ 29.99) or DLC + live concert with orchestrated songs from the entire saga (€ 39.99). From here, taking into account that it is necessary to have completed a game of Kingdom Hearts 3, you can find possible spoilers of the outcome of the game, but not of this DLC.

7 lights … 13 dark

Refrain from reading if you have not completed the main story since the ReMind part of the DLC transports us back to the final stretch of the adventure, the labyrinth. It is here when the climax occurs, Sora and company have to face each other in the long-awaited Sword War.

This time we will remember (remind) the last section from a different perspective. Sora is forced to sacrifice the Power of Awakening for a single opportunity to retrieve Kairi. Recall that Kairi dies at the hands of Xehanort to force Sora to forge the 13th Keyblade and thus get the Keyblade X he needs to invoke Kingdom Hearts.

Willing to that and more, our protagonist embarks on a trip to the past, going from heart to heart, revisiting the last events of the game with the opportunity to choose the custodian of the light with whom we want to fight on some occasions, but not all. Nomura, friend, since you wear it would have been great to be able to control all the custodians, they are not so many and they all have a very similar combat system. For the love of King Mickey, if even Axel gets his own sword key! In this sense, it is a very favorable point that would have tipped the balance a little more towards users less convinced to take over the DLC.

Once this is over section of battles, which becomes a bit heavy when almost traced to what has already been experienced in the game, we guide our heart to Scala Ad Caelum (also one of the best songs of the entire saga).

Sora's mission is to recover the lost pieces of Kairi's heart to rebuild and save her friend.. Ironically, since the first Kingdom Hearts these two have not yet had a moment of rest. We get the pieces through quite simple puzzles and defeating heartless lights with a degree of difficulty (they teleport, have more life, etc.).

All this takes place in a new unlocked area of ​​the world Scala Ad Caelum, The City of Wind, a quite remarkable expansion but that does not convince as a world in itself, something that had been promised by extension and depth of map. The area feels empty, although we have the chests on duty, the random battles against the Heartless and the events to recover the pieces of Kairi's heart.

The end satisfies and goes beyond anything that any fan can expect. It is something that we have been waiting for a long time, a meeting of characters that ends with a moment "Avengers, Assemble" in which we can not avoid spilling a tear. Apparently there are happy endings without cliffhangers in this series. Or not?

Episode Limit Cut

Now is when it arrives the good, the second part of the DLC, some bosses so satisfactorily difficult that you will want to cry. Riku, not happy with Sora lost in the limbo of the worlds, decides to return to Radiant Vergel in what seems a bit to force the return of the Final Fantasy characters to the saga, something that was criticized to the full in the launch of the title . As if it were Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded, Cid, Tifa, Aeris and company find data on a digital Sora that will face all the members of Organization XIII with the hope of getting a clue.

Again with Sora and turnkey sword, they present themselves thirteen challenges that will take you out of your boxes, because it is no longer enough to pound buttons. Each of the bosses has their combat patterns to which you will have to adapt and know how to defeat them. One after another, these fights are not made for everyone, especially if you have played on Normal difficulty. The challenge is assured, but was it really necessary to raise the level so much? If you still haven't had enough with that, the secret boss will "make you cry," according to Nomura. We accept the challenge!

Photographic composition

Another of the great additions is the photo mode (Photographic Composition), accessible from the Limit Cut episode, an infinite world full of possibilities. We will have all the characters in the saga, even in some version of previous games, to place them as we please and fulfill the dreams that our broken hearts long for. Weapons, positions, movement of characters, lights, filters and much more await us to give free rein to our creativity.

As a detail before entering the final verdict, we have also added a new menu that gives us the possibility to edit the fighting: Eliminate the use of Cura, not being able to use objects, etc. Add that this option is only available before starting a new game.