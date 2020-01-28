RE Code Veronica X Remake on PS5, Xbox Series X: fans imagine the promotional material!

Share it:

On the wave of enthusiasm for the appreciated result of the development of a remake of Resident Evil 2, fans of the Capcom series have strongly hoped for the announcement of Resident Evil 3 Remake: now that this milestone has also been reached, the community is already thinking about the future!

While the release of the new version of the third chapter of the saga is still missing some time, some players particularly related to the series Capcom in fact they tried to imagine what could be the next game of Resident Evil to be "restructured". As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the final choice fell on Resident Evil: Code Veronica X.

In the hope of a possible remake of the game intended for PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X, Twitter users @CoreyOCroft, @ Legendary8chaos is @manueldailly they created del fan-made promotional material dedicated to the imaginary game. In particular, we are talking about a Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses. The three fans have even identified a hypothetical release date: February 3, 2021! What do you think of their work?

Returning to confirmed productions, we recall that Capcom recently released a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 Remake. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC starting April 3, 2020.