R&B Royalty New Edition Brings the Magic Back to Vegas in 2025

The legendary New Edition is preparing to extend their wildly successful residency on the Las Vegas Strip until 2025. The announcement comes on the heels of 15 sold-out shows that left fans wanting more of their smooth harmonies and electric performances.

All six original members—Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill—will return to the intimate Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for six spectacular shows. The new dates include a special Valentine’s Day weekend run, perfect for couples looking to celebrate with classic R&B hits like “Mr. Telephone Man” and “Cool It Now.”

The 2025 schedule includes performances on:

February 12

February 14-15 (Valentine’s Weekend)

February 19

February 21-22

What makes this residency special? The answer lies in the unique setting of the Encore Theater. Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, puts it perfectly: “There’s no R&B group quite like New Edition. Their exclusive residency has already left an indelible mark on the venue and on Las Vegas residencies as a whole.”

The group members themselves are thrilled about the extension. In a joint statement, they shared their excitement: “Performing for our fans and NE4LIFERS in Las Vegas over this past year has been a dream. The intimate size of Encore Theater lets us connect with our audience in a special way. Each night feels different and more magical than the last.”

This isn’t just another Vegas show—it’s a celebration of New Edition’s lasting impact on R&B music. The group’s influence spans decades, from their early days as teenage sensations to their evolution into R&B legends. Their Las Vegas performances showcase this journey, featuring hits from every era of their storied career.

What fans can expect:

They have meticulously selected a setlist that encompasses their complete career.

The group’s signature synchronized dance moves

State-of-the-art sound and lighting

An intimate venue experience

Special Valentine’s Day weekend performances

For those wondering about tickets, mark your calendars: Public ticket sales begin November 22 at 10 a.m. PT. The Wynn schedules all shows for 8 p.m., allowing fans ample time to enjoy dinner at one of the acclaimed restaurants before the show.

Looking back at their 2024 residency run, every single show sold out—a testament to New Edition’s enduring appeal and the unique experience they deliver. The Encore Theater’s smaller size creates an atmosphere that larger venues simply can’t match, allowing for those precious moments when fans can feel like they’re getting a private concert from their favorite group.

As Las Vegas continues to attract the biggest names in music, New Edition’s residency stands out for its blend of nostalgia and contemporary appeal. These aren’t just concerts; they’re celebrations of a legacy that has influenced generations of artists and continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

For fans who missed out on the 2024 shows or those eager to return, these new dates offer another chance to experience what Bobby Reynolds calls an “indelible mark” on Las Vegas entertainment. As the group promises in their announcement video, each night will truly be “a night to remember.”

If past trends indicate that these shows will sell out quickly, don’t delay in securing your tickets. Visit the Wynn Las Vegas website for complete details and ticket information for these upcoming performances.