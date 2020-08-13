RB Leipzig and Atlético Madrid will seek to take another step in their goal of reaching the Champions League semifinals: time, TV and formations

Share it:

RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid will meet for the quarterfinals of the Champions League

After the agonizing classification of PSG to the semifinals After beating Atalanta in injury time, it will now be the turn of a new single match duel in Final 8 of the Champions League that is disputed in Europe. From 16 (Argentine time), the RB Leipzig will face the Atletico Madrid with the aim of reaching the semifinals of the contest that is defined in Lisbon.

It will not be another duel for both teams. It will be the first time that Germans and Spaniards meet in the history of the highest competition in European football. The history of RB Leipzig is particular: With only 11 years of life he had a meteoric rise and forged an innovative project in the engineering world of Germany. After climbing four ranks to the elite, you now have a chance to join the select group of the top four.

In terms of football, the team led by Julian Nagelsmann reached this stage after dispatching Tottenham England with a 4-0 aggregate record. Beyond the fact that the Germans are among the best-performing teams today, they lost their great star in the transfer market that has already started: Timo Werner He left Germany and moved to London to wear the Chelsea jersey next season. Neither will Hartmann and Sabitzer.

The Jose Alvalade stadium will be the scene of the match (luis Gene / Pool via REUTERS)

On the other side will be the Aleti of Diego Simeone. After reaching the final twice in recent times – they lost to Real Madrid in the 2014 and 2016 definition – the Cholo team will seek to continue the good streak that the Colchonero went through in the return of football in Spain after the pademic to take a step closer to its goal of being a finalist.

Before the standoff that was generated in world football by the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, Atlético Madrid left the current Champions League champion, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool on the road in a fascinating series. Today, without losing since the restart of the activity – he won seven and tied four games – he will have a hard obstacle.

After the casualties of Ángel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko, isolated and who could not travel to Portugal because they had tested positive for coronavirus last Sunday in the previous tests, in the last hours it was confirmed that the tests to which the entire Spanish team was subjected gave negative results.

Possible formations

RB Leipzig: Gulasci; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Sabitzer, Kampl, Angelino; Forsberg, Nkunku-Poulsen. DR: Julian Nagelsmann.

Athletic of Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Vitolo, H. Herrera, Koke, M. Llorente; João Felix, Diego Costa. DT: Diego Simeone.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Stadium: José Alvalade (Portugal)

Hour: 16 (Argentine time), 21 (time in Spain)

TV: Fox Sports