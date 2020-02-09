Share it:

Considered by many to be the opposite of the Oscar, the Razzie awards they used to deliver last night before the Academy of Hollywood announced the winners, but this year they have chosen a different formula and what has been launched now have been their nominations.

This time there is no clear favorite, as up to three films have tied with eight nominations. Leading the nominations we have 'Cats', 'Rambo: Last Blood' and 'Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral', all of them aspiring to win the title of worst movie of the year.

The organization has not yet revealed the delivery date, but it is known that the 40th edition of the Razzie will be the first to be televised, so I imagine that they will want to take full care of the details before leaving everything closed. Without further ado, I leave you with the full list of nominees for the Razzie 2020:

WORST FILM

Cats

The fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST ADDRESS

Fred Durst, for The fanatic

James Franco, for Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, for Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, for Cats

Neil Marshall, for Hellboy

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, for Zeroville

David Harbor, for Hellboy

Sylvester Stallone, by Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, by The fanatic Y Trading Paint

Matthew McConaughey, for Serenity

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, for The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, by Compulsive scammers Y Serenity

Rebel Wilson, for Compulsive scammers

Francesca Hayward, for Cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea), by Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

WORST DISTRIBUTOR ACTOR

Bruce Willis, for Glass

Seth Rogen, for Zeroville

James Corden, for Cats

Tyler Perry (as Joe), for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

WORST DISTRICT ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, for X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Judi Dench, for Cats

Fenessa Pineda, for Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson, for Cats

Cassi Davis, for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any pair of medium-feline-medium human hair balls, for Cats

Jason Derulo and his package decreased by CGI, by Cats

Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone and his helpless anger, for Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta and any script he accepts

WORST SCRIPT

Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, for Cats

Daniel Farrands, for The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Andrew Cosby, for Hellboy

Tyler Perry, for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, for Rambo: Last Blood

WORST REMAKE, PLAGIOUS OR SEQUEL

WORST TEMPORARY DISAPPEARANCE FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

Rambo: Last Blood

Joker

Hellboy

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Dragged Across Concrete

RAZZIE OF REDEMPTION