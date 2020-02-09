Considered by many to be the opposite of the Oscar, the Razzie awards they used to deliver last night before the Academy of Hollywood announced the winners, but this year they have chosen a different formula and what has been launched now have been their nominations.
This time there is no clear favorite, as up to three films have tied with eight nominations. Leading the nominations we have 'Cats', 'Rambo: Last Blood' and 'Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral', all of them aspiring to win the title of worst movie of the year.
The organization has not yet revealed the delivery date, but it is known that the 40th edition of the Razzie will be the first to be televised, so I imagine that they will want to take full care of the details before leaving everything closed. Without further ado, I leave you with the full list of nominees for the Razzie 2020:
WORST FILM
- Cats
- The fanatic
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- Rambo: Last Blood
WORST ADDRESS
- Fred Durst, for The fanatic
- James Franco, for Zeroville
- Adrian Grunberg, for Rambo: Last Blood
- Tom Hooper, for Cats
- Neil Marshall, for Hellboy
WORST ACTOR
- James Franco, for Zeroville
- David Harbor, for Hellboy
- Sylvester Stallone, by Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta, by The fanatic Y Trading Paint
- Matthew McConaughey, for Serenity
WORST ACTRESS
- Hilary Duff, for The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Anne Hathaway, by Compulsive scammers Y Serenity
- Rebel Wilson, for Compulsive scammers
- Francesca Hayward, for Cats
- Tyler Perry (as Medea), by Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
WORST DISTRIBUTOR ACTOR
- Bruce Willis, for Glass
- Seth Rogen, for Zeroville
- James Corden, for Cats
- Tyler Perry (as Joe), for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
WORST DISTRICT ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain, for X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Judi Dench, for Cats
- Fenessa Pineda, for Rambo: Last Blood
- Rebel Wilson, for Cats
- Cassi Davis, for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
- Any pair of medium-feline-medium human hair balls, for Cats
- Jason Derulo and his package decreased by CGI, by Cats
- Tyler Perry and Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- Sylvester Stallone and his helpless anger, for Rambo: Last Blood
- John Travolta and any script he accepts
WORST SCRIPT
- Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, for Cats
- Daniel Farrands, for The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Andrew Cosby, for Hellboy
- Tyler Perry, for Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
- Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, for Rambo: Last Blood
WORST REMAKE, PLAGIOUS OR SEQUEL
WORST TEMPORARY DISAPPEARANCE FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Joker
- Hellboy
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Dragged Across Concrete
RAZZIE OF REDEMPTION
Add Comment