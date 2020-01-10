Razer Tomahawk: new modular gaming PC in compact format

Share it:

Razer has presented its new modular equipment in the framework of CES 2020 Tomahawk, a Ultra-compact size PC able to house the latest hardware in the sector gaming, from processors Intel Core i9 up to graphics cards Nvidia RTX Series 20with the powerful 2080Ti as a great protagonist, all in a sober and elegant design box that allows you to see its interior through its two transparent sides.

Aluminum and tempered glass chassis

So, the call Razer Tomahwak N1 discovered in the recent CES 2020 in Las Vegas as the new trend in minimalism gamer thanks to a simple design box although of pure lines built in aluminum and tempered glass on its two sides; on the other hand, at the top it presents a surface with small ventilation holes in the purest style Xbox One Series X.

Although the most striking is inside thanks to some first level components that guarantee more than enough power to run the latest in video games with graphics and maximum performance. Includes the following:

Intel Core-i9-9980HK processor

64 GB of DDR4 RAM

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card

Dual M.2 SSD slot

Wi-Fi 6

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

Two 1G Ethernet ports

Two HDMI 2.0A ports

Six USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

All this through a system totally customizable and modular; and is that the user can replace any of its components with others, as long as it fits the measures intended for each of them. It will only be necessary open the box at the back and slide the different components for removal and subsequent assembly.

It is planned that the new box Razer Tomahawk N1 I reached the market during the first half of this year 2020 at a price yet to be confirmed.

