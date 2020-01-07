Razer at CES 2020: unveiled Kishi, the mobile controller inspired by Switch's Joy-Con

Share it:

On the occasion of CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Razer officially presented Kishi: the Californian company's new controller for mobile systems refers to the design and functionality of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

Born to "prepare players for the future of the cloud and of the titles that can be streamed on mobile", the new technological device of the US house (also based in Singapore) promises to meet the tastes and needs of the most expert fans and the so-called "casual" players.

The new project of the Kishi controller represents an evolution of the Razer Junglecat, specific for those who own a Razer Phone 2. The form factor of Kishi follows that of the famous Nintendo Switch Joy-Con to allow all users to adapt the controller to their favorite mobile gaming device , and this thanks also to the collaboration with Gamevice which has helped to extend its compatibility with most smartphones on the market. Also for this, the controller is already among the Recommended devices by NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Among the technical characteristics of Razer Kishi, we mention the dual USB-C input and Apple Ligthning which guarantees optimal use on both iOS and Android systems, with pass-through ports that allow it to be recharged even during gaming sessions. The launch of Razer Kishi is planned for this early 2020 at a price that has yet to be announced.