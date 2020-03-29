Sports

Rayo Vallecano makes 12,000 protective masks and his hobby raises 33,000 euros

March 29, 2020
Edie Perez
ANDl Rayo Vallecano, through its Foundation and in collaboration with the company Margi, has made 12,000 protective masks which will be distributed from this Saturday in hospitals in the Community of Madrid to help protect "the health heroes" who are working in hospitals.

This initiative of the Madrid club joins others of the rayista fans this week. In one of them, the ADRV Platform raised 33,377 euros to "meet the demands and needs of the Infanta Leonor de Vallecas public hospital", as well as other residential centers.

The same ADRV platform also went this week to the homeless pavilion which has been enabled in IFEMA to make a donation of sports equipment, t-shirts and backpacks.

Another of the solidarity initiatives of the fans of Rayo Vallecano to contribute funds to the containment of the coronavirus is the solidarity tournament of Fifa 20, organized by Giant slayer, whose registration price was 5 euros and that is disputed until Sunday, March 29.

