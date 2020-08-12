Rayados de Monterrey separated Hugo González after positive for COVID-19 from his wife

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Goalkeeper Hugo González. EFE / Luis Ramírez / Archive



This Wednesday it was announced that Hugo González, Rayados de Monterrey goalkeeper, He will be separated from the campus again due to his wife showing symptoms of COVID-19. The player will not be able to travel to Mexico City to face the Pumas on matchday 4 of Guard1anes 2020.

Through social networks, the Monterrey group reported on the player's status and noted that his place will be taken by Luis Cárdenas. It should be noted that Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed's team has drawn against Santos Laguna.

"Following the internal health protocols of the Club, having been in contact in recent days with a person from his close circle with COVID-19, the player will not make the trip to the capital for the match on matchday 4 against Pumas", the team said in an official statement.

The match against Pumas will be the second game that González loses in this new season. Along with Dorlan, the Rayados forward, Hugo was separated from the team on Matchday 2 as a precaution. In that match, Monterrey lost by the minimum against the Esmeraldas.

Another casualty that Rayados will have is that of César Montes, central defender who suffered a fibrillar injury to the left adductor muscle. The injury occurred on matchday 3 against the Laguna team. According to the medical report, the estimated recovery time is 2 to 3 weeks.

The match against Pumas will be the second game that González loses in this new season

EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive



PARTY WITH CONSEQUENCES

At the beginning of August, Hugo González held a party to celebrate his 30th birthday, however, the consequences of that meeting in the middle of the pandemic are taking their toll.

Diego Reyes and his teammate, Dorlan Pabón, were the footballers who were part of the celebration. After receiving some criticism from the fans, Reyes said at the time that he only went to take a gift to his former teammate from America and had no concern.

Dorlan Pabón also shared his version of events through his Instagram account. "I spent yesterday (Saturday, August 1) to greet my neighbor (Hugo González), who lives a few meters from my house, I just gave him a birthday greeting", wrote the Colombian gunner.

Later, Diego Reyes reported on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19. The defender of the Tigers indicated that "he feels well and that he does not present any symptoms", but he regrets not having paid attention to the measures implemented by the Ministry of Health (Ssa).

The goalkeeper was celebrating his 30th birthday, where there were two more players, a television host and even a musical band (Photo: Special)

“Today I realize how important it is to follow the recommendations of the health sector. That is why I ask you to follow them to the letter and not make the same mistake that I could have made ”, said the player in a statement posted on social networks.

Despite the fact that Pabón and González tested negative for the latest COVID-19 tests and played against Santos Laguna (matchday 3), the royal board decided to isolate their goalkeeper after revealing the symptoms of his wife and Diego Reyes.

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

He attended a meeting and was infected with COVID-19: Diego Reyes, a Mexican soccer player, regretted not following health measures

Hugo González, Mexican soccer player, held a meeting in the midst of an epidemic and Rayados separates him from the team

The “Matador” Hernández mercilessly mocked the scandal in Monterrey for Hugo González's party