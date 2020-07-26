Raya and the Last Dragon: the new Disney princess in the first official poster

Share it:

Disney has finally published a first official poster for the announced and highly anticipated Raya and the Last Dragon, new animated film by the studio directed by Paul Briggs is Dean Wellins which introduces into the great world of Disney classics a new and surprising princess, Raya, of oriental origins.

The Disney animated film was due to hit theaters on November 25, 2020, but Pixar postponed its Soul to November 20 forcing Disney colleagues to postpone the aforementioned film until 2021. Now the new release date it was set for March 12, 2021. This is only the latest postponement of the release of a film in order of time for Disney which has already provided for the postponement of Black Widow again for November (in the slot first occupied by The Eternals, postponed to February), to that of the remake in live-action by Mulan, scheduled for March but postponed to the end of July, and by Artemis Fowl, whose release has been definitively canceled in view of a debut directly on the Disney + platform.

To dub the dragon of Raya and the Last Dragon will be Awkwafina, already seen in Jumanji: The Next Level and protagonist of a reality series of his own Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. The narrative setting will be the fantasy world of Kumandra, an exotic land made up of five lands that are threatened by dark evil; it will be up to the heroic Raya to go in search of the last dragon to free his land.

The clear inspiration for the Far Eastern atmosphere is reinforced by the statements: according to what reported by the actress Cassie Steele (the voice of Raya), the producer Osnat Shurer and the screenwriter Adele Lim, the references to Hong Kong action movies as well as references to Southeast Asian customs.