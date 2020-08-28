Raya and The Last Dragon, Kelly Marie Tran will voice the protagonist of the Disney film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few hours ago we saw the first official image of Raya and the Last Dragon, the new animated film by Disney Animation Studios, and now we finally find out who will be the voice of its protagonist.

We already knew that Awkwafina was cast for a part in the film, but only now do we discover that, while the Crazy Rich Asians actress will voice Sisu, a dragon in human form who will ask Raya for help in order to regain her powers and her form. original, to lend the voice to the main character of the film instead Kelly Marie Tran.

So in 2021 we will have only one Disney animated film inspired by Southeast Asia, but also the first actress of similar origins in the lead role.

As it turns out, the Star Wars actress’s audition really hit the directors of Raya and the Last Dragon, Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada.

“I will never forget it “said López Estrada” Don and I were in the car together on the way back from the first recording session, in silence. At one point we looked at each other and we started nodding, like ‘Yes yes yes. Kelly is perfect! ‘“.

“Kelly is Raya“continues Hall”For his optimism and positivity, but also the strength that both Kelly and Raya show“.

Not to mention Kelly’s ability to improvise and her comedy, in addition to the emotional depth she managed to instill in the role, so much so that the directors themselves they decided to edit a scene just to highlight his performance. “She asked us if she could do it differently, something had occurred to her. He improvised for something like a minute, and it moved everyone. We changed the scene and the animation so that it could match what Kelly did that day“.

E what does Kelly think of her character?

“She is technically a princess, but I think the most interesting thing about this project and this character is the fact that they are all trying to change the narrative about the meaning of this term.“explains”Raya is a warrior. When she was just a child, she was thrilled to have received his sword. And she will grow up to be a tough and smart warrior, and she knows how to take care of herself“.

Raya and the Last Dragon will arrive in theaters on March 12, 2021.