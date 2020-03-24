 Ray Winstone plays Dreykov in Black Widow and more details

Share it:

The issue of Empire magazine for the United Kingdom leaves us news about the film "Black Widow". Rather, new statements and details, which obviously are from before the delay of the film was officially announced. We still do not have the statements as such, they will not be long in coming, but the most important details have arrived.

One of the great revelations is that the actor Ray Winstone plays, because until now it had not been confirmed, to Dreykov, who is in front of the Red Room. This name was first mentioned in the movie "The Avengers" during Natasha Romanoff's showdown with Loki. When the Asgardian releases that lapidary phrase "… Do you think you can pay off so much red? Dreykov's daughter? ”, although in the case of Spain his name was translated as Drakov.

The movie's prequel comic already brought us Dreykov's return, albeit with a mention. As explained in that comic, Dreykov was supervisor of the Red Room and recruited Romanoff for the organization, making her a super spy. What happened to Dreykov's daughter has not been revealed, but the film may possibly resolve that question for us.

Other details that the publication leaves us, is that after the events of Civil War, Natasha is persecuted by Secretary Ross —something that we also know thanks to the prequel comic—, and that the Red Guardian is described as the “slightly cheap” Soviet version ”From Captain America.

The villain Taskmaster is described as "the nightmare of every woman who comes to hunt her", and it is pointed out that Mason (the role played by O-T Fagbenle) would be under the mask of the villain and that this would also be a love interest from Natasha from the past.

