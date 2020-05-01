Ray Park (Darth Maul) hints at a possible appearance in The Mandalorian

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor Randy Park, who you may know from his role as the terrifying Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, has posted on his Instagram a suspicious image accompanied by an even more suspicious text that has the community pending a possible appearance in The Mandalorian, the Disney + series.

<img alt = "DARTH MAUL (The Phantom Menace) Palpatine's pupil, Darth Maul, was killed by Obi-Wan on Naboo after he battled both Obi-Wan and his master Qui-Gon Jinn. Technically, this served as Maul's death in the Skywalker Saga, though I've actually survived on to appear in Solo, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. "Class =" image screenshot "itemprop =" contentUrl "src =" https : //sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/d/darth-maul/darth-maul-the-phantom-menaceppalpatines-pupil-darth-maul-wa_td57.jpg "/>

The photograph in question is the logo of the Sith and is accompanied by the phrase "This is the way, which is one of the most listened to in the television series. He could either be letting it down that he is going to make an appearance in the second season or sharing his emotion after having seen the series (although we find it hard to believe that it took so long) .

If the actor appears, it will surely be like Darth Maul and the only way for that to happen is some kind of memory, scene from the past or recording, because at the moment the series takes place, the villain is dead and buried after having beaten himself. in a duel with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

A few days ago the other Darth Maul, who is Sam Witwer, was talking about the exploration of Star Wars mythology that will take place in the new episodes of the series. You can read about his statements and what he anticipates for the new season here.