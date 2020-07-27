Ray Park accused of revenge movie, will fans have to say goodbye to Darth Maul?

Share it:

In recent times there have been rumors of several projects starring Darth Maul, but the events concerning the actor who plays him, Ray Park, could extinguish fans' hopes forever.

The interpreter's followers were able to view, for a short period of time, a Sexual videos featuring Park and his wife. The content was promptly removed a few minutes later, but nothing escapes anyone in the magical world of the web, and users flocked to social networks to discuss what happened.

There were no comments from the interested party, so we do not know how things really went: there are those who hypothesize that a hacker has appropriated the video and Park's Instagram profile, but there was also room for the idea that it was an act of revenge movie and that the betrayed actor wanted to take revenge so of the wife. Obviously it's all to be verified, but the fear of the fans is that all this may influence the plans foreseen for Star Wars: given that Darth Maul has made his return in The Clone Wars and in Solo: A Star Wars Story it's easy to believe that Disney somehow wants to bring it back to the screen in style afterwards Episode I.

You can read the fans' posts below, between those who already give up Park and who condemns the accusers, asking to spare the sentences until the moment when clarity will be made, all seasoned with some nice memes. For the future of the franchise there was talk of 9 series planned for Disney +!