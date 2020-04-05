General News

 Ray Fisher: There are plans for Cyborg and he hasn't seen the Justice League Snyder Cut

April 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Cyborg in Justice League (2017) - Snyder Cut

This past Friday, April 3, was the date set for the premiere of the cyborg solo movie, after advancing his origin story in the film "League of Justice", along with that quick cameo in "Batman v Superman". The project never took shape, but curiously, the Internet was still set on April 3 as the film's release date.

In the wake of all the fan movement showing support for the character, the actor Ray Fisher He decided yesterday to do a live event on Twitch while we watched him play "Resident Evil 3". As it was not an event as such dedicated to the possible Cyborg film, many details were not revealed, but Fisher did comment that for example the vision he understood that there was for the character was a hero more attached to the Justice League than the Titans.

Our version, I think it would stay in the Justice League. Surely yes. I think it is a different version of Cyborg. I don't necessarily see him in the near future going out and being part of the Titans. But, you know, you never know. You never know what could happen

Curiously, although we have been months (practically more than a year) without news of the film, Fisher insists that there are still plans for Cyborg:

I know there are plans in progress. How am I aware of those plans? I can not say it.

The last time Fisher spoke of the film was in September 2018 to say that he had no news of the film, so it is suddenly surprising that he says he has heard of plans for the film.

Also worth noting is that it confirms that hasn't seen the Justice League Snyder Cut that other colleagues in the film have seen, but basically because although they invited him to go to the pass, he could not go:

As for time, I don't think things have really worked. There was a time when I was supposed to see it, but a few things came up and unfortunately it wasn't an option for me. Who knows? You may see it soon.

Added to this is that director Zack Snyder also shared a new image of Cyborg in "League of Justice", which is the one that heads the news, next to the phrase, "Half man, half human, all heart".

